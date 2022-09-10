Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. Temperat…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a v…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expec…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. Temperatures a…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could s…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.