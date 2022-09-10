Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.