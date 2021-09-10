Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.