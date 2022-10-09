Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE
