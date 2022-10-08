Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan …
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for …
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …