The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening in Kearney: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Kearney…