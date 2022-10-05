Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.