Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.