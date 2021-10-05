Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening in Kearney: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Kearney…