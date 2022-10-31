 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

