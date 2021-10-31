 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News