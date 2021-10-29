Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.