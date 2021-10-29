 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News