Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.