Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Kearney, NE
