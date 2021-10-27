Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE
