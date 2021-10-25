Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. The forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see high…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3…