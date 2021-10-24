 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

