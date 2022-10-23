The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild tempe…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear s…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be wa…