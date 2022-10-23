 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

