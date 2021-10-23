 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News