Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. The forecast…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see high…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…