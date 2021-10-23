Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.