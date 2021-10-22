Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.