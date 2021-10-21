Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. The forecast…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see high…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will s…