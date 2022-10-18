Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.