Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.