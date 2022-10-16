Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day t…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. NNE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.