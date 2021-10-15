Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney tem…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…