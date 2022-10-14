Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.