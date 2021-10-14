 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

