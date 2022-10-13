Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
