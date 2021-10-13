Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…