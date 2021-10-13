 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

