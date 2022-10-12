Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.