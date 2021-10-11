Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. T…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…