Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.