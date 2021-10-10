Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.