Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. T…