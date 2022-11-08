 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

