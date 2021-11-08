Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should r…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatu…