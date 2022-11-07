 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News