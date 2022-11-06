Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
