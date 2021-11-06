Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.