Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

