Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney folk…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
This evening in Kearney: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is on…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see …