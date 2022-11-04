Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.