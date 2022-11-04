Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney folk…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
This evening in Kearney: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…