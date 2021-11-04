Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.