Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

