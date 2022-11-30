It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE
