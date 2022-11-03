Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.