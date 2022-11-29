 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

