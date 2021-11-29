Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
