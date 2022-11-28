Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
