 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News