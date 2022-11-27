 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

