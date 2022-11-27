Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect tem…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area.…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …