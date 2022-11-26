Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE
