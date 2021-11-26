 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

