Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!