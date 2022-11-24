Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.